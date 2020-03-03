Cylinder Deactivation System Market Worth $5.1 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cylinder Deactivation System Market by Component, No. of Cylinders (4 & 6 and Above), Valve Actuation Method (Overhead Camshaft & Pushrod Design), Fuel Type (Gasoline & Diesel), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle & LCV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Cylinder Deactivation System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9%, to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 4.6 billion in 2020. Factors such as increasing stringency of vehicle emission and fuel economy norms and increasing adoption of light commercial vehicles would drive the growth of the market.

By valve actuation method: Overhead cam design is the fastest-growing segment of the Cylinder Deactivation System Market during the forecast period

The overhead cam design of valve actuation is preferred to pushrod design. Thus, the market for overhead cam design is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The overhead cam design has a mechanical advantage over pushrod design. In addition, the use of overhead cam design eliminates some of the moving parts and thus results in the reduction of weight and load on the engine.

By vehicle Type: Passenger vehicle is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Cylinder Deactivation System Market

Passenger vehicles including economy and mid-sized vehicles are now equipped with more number of cylinders. This helps OEMs install the cylinder deactivation process. Also, the increasing consumer preference for fuel-efficient vehicles equipped with advanced technologies is expected to drive the passenger vehicle market.

By Region: Rest of the World is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Cylinder Deactivation System Market

Most of the Tier I and Tier II suppliers as well as OEMs have expanded their operations in the RoW region. Many Countries in the region have become self-dependent and economically stable. Thus, the production of vehicles in this region has increased at a rapid pace.

The major Cylinder Deactivation System Market players include Eaton (Ireland), Delphi Technologies (UK), Schaeffler (Germany), Bosch (Germany), and Continental (Germany).

