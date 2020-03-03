TMR Projects Strong Growth for Photonic Integrated Circuits Market With a 23.0% CAGR, Thanks to Rising Demand from Telecommunications

Rising demand for communications system in telecom sector will likely drive robust valuation of US$3.3 bn by 2027 for the Photonic integrated circuits market

by 2027 for the Photonic integrated circuits market Global manufacturers of photonic integrated circuits are focussing on power efficiency of PICs, and use of silicon photonic technology remains on the rise. The technology has proven effective for enhancement of millimetre wave communication system

ALBANY, New York, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optics and photonics continue to make way for modernisation in electronic devices. The development of fiber optics has remained a key driver of growth in the development of this technology. Additionally, the fiber optics continues to make way for more speed, capacity, and accuracy for PICs with new solutions. TMR study promises to key insights in the penetration and advancements in the fiber optics in PICs.

According to TMR analysts, "The demand from indium phosphide-based PICs continues to grow, and is a prominent development on the radar for large players operating the in the PIC market. Additionally, the key opportunity for players in the Photonic Integrated Circuits (ICs) Market lies in the development of autonomous vehicle, which continue to promise robust research, and development opportunities. Being a first-mover in the next-gen automobile sector will be a key advantage for players in the Photonic Integrated Circuits market."

Key Findings in the Photonic Integrated Circuits Market Study:

Booming demand for larger bandwidth, and strong adoption of cloud services by SMEs continues to pave way for a larger ecosystem of datacentres. Additionally, over a billion smartphone were sold in 2016 globally. This has driven demand for high-speed connectivity, and more efficient data storage solutions in turn. The players in the Photonic Integrated Circuits (ICs) Market will find strong demand for improvements in bandwidth, speed, and flexibility to build better bridges between the gates of communication, and visitors.

In high-end applications like 3D sensing, materials like silicon are increasingly being replaced with Indium Phosphide (InP)-based PICs. The material is also finding prominence in applications like laser signals, and signal conversion in electronic form. The growth of 3D sensing, and its growing use in industrial manufacturing will be a key driver of growth for InP-based PICs during the forecast period.

The LIDAR sensing systems in autonomous vehicles will pave way for strong growth for players in the PIC market. The system relies on continuous, seamless, and reliable information flow for the operation of autonomous driving. The essential need for autonomous vehicles to monitor surrounding environments at all times, will be a major factor for growth for PIC advancements in the next-gen automobiles. The optical fibers promise an ideal application for LIDAR systems as these are immune to electromagnetic interference, and can handle seamless information flow of high volumes. The development in this area from players in the Photonic Integrated Circuits (ICs) market continues to focus on miniaturized versions of PIC, catering to a strong demand from the automobile industry.

Download PDF brochure at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=997

Explore a report with detailed research, incisive insights, and in-depth country levels estimations. Gain business intelligence on Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Market (Integration Type: Monolithic Integration, Hybrid Integration, and Module Integration; Raw Material: Indium Phosphide, Gallium Arsenide, Lithium Niobate, Silicon, Silicon-on-Insulator, and Others; Component: Lasers, Modulators, Detectors, Attenuators, Multiplexers/De-multiplexers, and Optical Amplifiers; and Application: Optical Communication, Sensing, Optical Signal Processing, and Biophotonics) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

Photonic Integrated Circuits Market: Region-wise Analysis

Rising demand for WAN applications promise a major growth in the North America region. the rising demand for communications, and heavy investments in the development of portable, and reliable sensor pave way for lucrative opportunities in the region, namely in the US. The rising demand for mobile communication, and growing reliance on entertainment through videos, and enterprise-based cloud services will be major avenues for growth in the PIC market in North America region. The region continues to witness opportune collaborations among competitors, thanks to large potential of growth, and rising demand for data services.

Photonic Integrated Circuits market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study.

Competitive Analysis:

The global photonic integrated circuits market is a competitive, and fragmented landscape. The landscape is home to several large, and established players who continue to demonstrate strong manufacturing capabilities. The competition will likely rise further in the future, as research and development activities continue to make a strong case for growth in communication, network, and information technology. Large number of suppliers in the PIC market have also witnessed reduction in their bargaining power, with an increased advantage for manufacturers. The growing demand for PICs during the forecast period, will likely provide more bargaining power to suppliers over the forecast period.

Integration Type

Monolithic Integration

Hybrid Integration

Module Integration

Raw Material

Indium Phosphide

Gallium Arsenide

Lithium Niobate

Silicon

Silicon-on-Insulator

Others

Component

Lasers

Modulators

Detectors

Attenuators

Multiplexers/De-Multiplexers

Optical Amplifiers

Application

Optical Communication

Sensing

Optical Signal Processing

Biophotonics

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Electronics and Semiconductors Industry:

Sound Sensor Market - The global sound sensor market was valued at US$ 1,270.3 Mn in 2017 and is projected to register a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 6% from 2018 to 2026,

Microdisplay Market - The global microdisplay market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period and reach value of US$ 5,782.6 Mn by 2027.

Accelerometer Market - Growing adoption of micro electromechanical system (MEMS) accelerometers in high-end applications, led by their advantages such as enhanced performance, small size, and low power consumption, is expected to propel the global accelerometer market during the forecast period.

Construction Robots Market - The construction industry is one of the least automated industries, as it features manual-intensive labor as a prime source of production. Whether it is new commercial construction, demolition, or renovation, robots can play an important role in a building's life cycle.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg