AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAU) AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2020 / 13:16 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 02/03/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.6733 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1000 CODE: PRAU ISIN: LU2089238468

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2020 07:16 ET (12:16 GMT)