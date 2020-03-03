Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J9Z6 ISIN: CA1348082035 Ticker-Symbol: 3B6A 
Tradegate
02.03.20
14:25 Uhr
2,880 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANACOL ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANACOL ENERGY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,880
2,920
14:07
2,880
2,920
11:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANACOL ENERGY
CANACOL ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANACOL ENERGY LTD2,8800,00 %