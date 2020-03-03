Fluidigm Corporation: Fluidigm and Next Gen Diagnostics Enter into Agreement to Improve the Efficiency of Pathogen Sample Preparation for Microbial Whole Genome Sequencing

Enabling Low-Cost, High-Volume Sequencing of Drug-Resistant Pathogens for Hospital Infection Control and Surveillance

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and HINXTON, United Kingdom, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an industry leader in microfluidics technology, and Next Gen Diagnostics (NGD), a Wellcome Sanger Institute-based leader in the automation of pathogen bioinformatics, today announce an exclusive agreement that enables NGD to utilize the Fluidigm Juno system for pathogen whole genome sequencing (WGS) sample preparation. Under the terms of the agreement, Fluidigm will receive milestone payments starting in 2020 and additional revenue over five years.



Although whole genome sequencing provides unique power to accurately detect pathogen transmission, its widespread use in hospitals has been inherently limited by the overall cost per sample, as well as lack of automation and bioinformatic solutions to support the processing of high sample volumes.

Providing extensive expertise in the analysis of pathogen DNA, NGD has selected industry-leading platforms to bring high-volume, low-cost pathogen sequencing to address the growing global hospital surveillance solutions market, estimated to be more than $400M per annum today. With the goal of expanding this market using whole genome sequencing, NGD has significantly reduced both the costs downstream of pathogen sequencing and time to results by automating bioinformatic analysis performed post-sequencing, from quality control to result generation and assessment. Using Fluidigm microfluidics technology, NGD plans to update its sample preparation workflow upstream of microbial sequencing in the third quarter of 2020 to further reduce running costs and accelerate market penetration.

"Our partnership with Fluidigm will allow NGD to offer low-cost and high-throughput WGS for widespread use in hospitals," said Paul A. Rhodes, PhD, founder and CEO of NGD. "By combining the cost reductions enabled by NGD's full bioinformatic automation with the Juno microfluidic sample preparation system, we can offer hospitals and public health laboratories the power of WGS at unprecedentedly low cost, enabling detection of pathogen transmission and surveillance of the spread of drug-resistant pathogens."

The Fluidigm benchtop Juno microfluidic system enables up to 48 bacterial samples to be prepared for short-read sequencing with significantly lower sample and reagent volumes. Delivering significant savings in cost per sample, the Juno NGS library preparation workflow is being used by an increasing number of global service providers, significantly shortening hands-on time and conserving precious reagents for DNA and RNA sequencing applications.

"The worldwide struggle against emerging drug-resistant microbial pathogens requires new technologies and approaches," said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. "Supporting innovative partners such as NGD is a central part of our growth strategy. Our microfluidic technology is being adapted to meet a new market need and could make a major contribution to detecting these dangerous pathogens. We are excited about the work NGD is doing, and we see a bright future ahead for them."

Next Gen Diagnostics

Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., and with a team based at the world-renowned Wellcome Sanger Institute outside Cambridge, UK, Next Gen Diagnostics has developed the world's most complete automation of pathogen WGS bioinformatics and has combined that with a highly automated sample preparation and sequencing service to offer hospitals a unique turnkey capability: onsite, 24-hour WGS results to enable transmission detection and outbreak prevention and soon regulated diagnostics. Now deployed, validated and in clinical use, this system has already proven to detect transmission, and in partnership with hospital infection control teams, to prevent outbreaks. For more information, visit nextgen-dx.com .

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm

