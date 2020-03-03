ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: Dr. Raza Malik joins ENDRA Life Sciences as Scientific Advisor

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™), today announced the appointment of Raza Malik, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Hepatology and Associate Chief, Division of Gastroenterology at Tufts Medical Center, as a Scientific Advisor. Dr. Malik joins radiology experts Sanjiv Sam Gambhir, M.D., Ph.D.; Jonathan Rubin, M.D., Ph.D.; and Jing Gao, M.D., FAIUM.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Malik, a globally respected clinical opinion leader, join the ENDRA team as we build momentum to the commercial launch of our Thermo Acoustic Enhanced Ultrasound (TAEUS)," said Francois Michelon, Chairman and CEO of ENDRA. "Dr. Malik is a strong advocate for a non-invasive and clinically practical tool to assess and monitor liver fat, the root cause of NAFLD and NASH. His deep hepatology expertise in Europe and the U.S. will complement the radiology expertise of the ENDRA team and we look forward to his guidance as we position TAEUS in the liver health market."

Dr. Malik is currently the Director of Hepatology and Associate Chief, Division of Gastroenterology at Tufts Medical Center. He has made important research findings in the field of non-invasive diagnosis of liver fibrosis and cirrhosis, Hepatitis B and C, NASH, liver failure and liver cancer. Previously, he served as Staff Physician and Attending Physician in Hepatology and Transplant Hepatology at Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians. In his role as the Medical Director of the Hepatology & Hepatobiliary Program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School, he set up and developed the nationally recognized multidisciplinary programs in liver failure and liver cancer. Prior to this, he was a Staff Physician in Hepatology on the Faculty of Medicine at the Royal Free Hospital and University College Hospital, University College London. Dr. Malik completed his M.D. at Kings College London and Ph.D. in liver cell biology and hepatology at University College London. He completed advanced training in hepatology and transplantation medicine at the Roger Williams Liver Unit at Kings College Hospital, the Sheila Sherlock Liver Unit at the Royal Free Hospital and at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School.

"Rigorous diagnostic options for NAFLD and NASH are currently limited to liver biopsy, which is invasive, or MRI, which is slow and expensive. With over one billion people worldwide currently living with NAFLD and NASH, there is a clear clinical need for a practical diagnostic tool," said Dr. Malik. "I look forward to leveraging my hepatology experience to help ENDRA bring to market a point-of-care non-invasive test for liver fat."

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like CT or MRI, but at 1/50th of the cost, at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with the over one million ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. www.endrainc.com

