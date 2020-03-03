Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.: Grayhawk Investment Strategies Appoints Peter Mann as Co-CEO

• Peter Mann joins as co-CEO of Grayhawk following successful career as co-CIO of Gluskin Sheff

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Grayhawk Investment Strategies announced today the appointment of Peter Mann as co-CEO alongside Michael Kaumeyer, who founded Grayhawk in 2015. Mann joins Grayhawk following a long career in financial services and wealth management, most recently serving as co-CIO of Gluskin Sheff & Associates.

In addition, Grayhawk announced a significant new equity investment from current and new shareholders, including Peter Mann.

Together, these investments position Grayhawk to scale into a truly national player as an independent wealth-management fiduciary that serves successful Canadian families. Through a deep understanding of their clients' needs and aspirations, Grayhawk provides customized advice and access to open architecture, and endowment-style portfolio construction. This year the firm intends to expand its offering to include next-generation learning, family governance, and tax and estate planning.

At Gluskin Sheff, Mann oversaw approximately 50% of the assets under management in his role as executive vice-president, co-chief investment officer and head of equities. He also sat on the firm's management committee.



"Our clients have a global perspective, and it is with that same mindset that we have constructed our offering," said Michael Kaumeyer. "Pete brings deep investment experience and shares our passion for placing clients at the centre of all decisions. Pete will be a tremendous addition to our leadership team as we expand our reach across Canada and broaden our services to successful families looking to manage their wealth thoughtfully with a trusted partner."

"I've long admired the Grayhawk team's deep client relationships and focus on partnership with successful families," said Peter Mann. "Grayhawk's independence and commitment to being a true fiduciary is unique in a sea of commonality. I'm very excited to join Mike and the team to build a national platform serving successful families from coast to coast."

Founded in Alberta in 2015, Grayhawk today serves successful families across Canada, with offices now in Calgary and Toronto. For more information about Grayhawk, visit www.grayhawk.investments.

