Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CX3T ISIN: US88160R1014 Ticker-Symbol: TL0 
Xetra
03.03.20
15:27 Uhr
722,10 Euro
+83,70
+13,11 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TESLA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
707,00
709,10
15:43
707,60
709,40
15:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TESLA
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TESLA INC722,10+13,11 %
TWITTER INC32,000-0,51 %