Oxford, Mississippi--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2020) - Next Gear Solutions (NGS) announced today a multi-year agreement with Verisk Analytics' Xactware Solutions that continues the deep integration between NGS scoping, auditing, and job management platforms and Xactware, the industry-leading solution for property claims estimation and pricing. This agreement allows Next Gear to offer seamless integration to both new and existing users of NGS and Xactware products.

By renewing their integration, both Next Gear and Xactware are ensuring that shared users will continue to have an efficient and highly connected workflow while eliminating unnecessary process steps and manual data entry.

"Our shared customers are the real winners here," stated Next Gear CEO Garret Gray. "From restoration service providers to national insurance companies, this integration simplifies and accelerates the property restoration process, which in turn, enables our customers to focus more energy on serving the needs of homeowners."

Next Gear customers interested in activating the integration for NGS products should contact: support@nextgearsolutions.com.

About Next Gear Solutions

Next Gear Solutions provides an innovative and dynamic software platform to the property restoration industry, injecting paperless processes, guideline intelligence, and workflow automations throughout the property restoration and claim process. The platform solutions include DASH, LuxorCRM, and MICA, and are used by more than 8,000 mitigation contractor companies; SettleAssist and QualityAssist are used by the majority of the nation's 25 largest insurance carriers. Based in Oxford, Mississippi, Next Gear Solutions was formed in 2008; today, Next Gear serves the largest footprint of best-in-class restoration contractors in North America, as well as three of the five largest property insurers.

About Xactware

Xactware specializes in technologies for the property insurance, remodeling, restoration, and mortgage and lending industries. Xactware's tools provide claims estimating, contents replacement, claims management, and property maintenance solutions for desktop, mobile, and online platforms. Xactware's services include repair cost research and reports, aerial imagery, and real-time business intelligence. Xactware has been providing cloud services for customers since 1995. Xactware is a Verisk (NASDAQ: VRSK) business. For more information about Xactware's solutions, contact Xactware at 1-800-424-9228 or Xactware.com.

Contact:

Holly Shellner, Senior Director of Marketing

Next Gear Solutions

holly.shellner@nextgearsolutions.com

Related Images

next-gear-solutions-logo.png

Next Gear Solutions Logo

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52950