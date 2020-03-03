Alacrita Promotes Alastair Southwell to Vice President, Head of US Consulting

WALTHAM, MA, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alacrita, a leading pharmaceutical and biotech consulting firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Alastair Southwell, from Partner to Vice President, Head of US Consulting. Alastair brings more than 25 years of experience in strategic planning and commercial development across multiple disease areas in large pharma and start-up environments. Under his leadership, Alacrita's US office is well-positioned for growth and the continued provision of industry-leading expertise and service to our clients.

Prior to joining Alacrita, Alastair worked at a NASDAQ listed biotech company which discovered and developed small molecule GPCR drugs for CNS indications. He was responsible for new product planning across the portfolio and for key elements of the launch plan for the company's lead drug for acute pain management. During his time there Alastair's responsibilities also included roles in business development, asset valuation, portfolio review, business analysis, and corporate communications.

Additionally, Alastair spent 15 years with GSK and its parent companies in both strategic planning and commercial development roles, most recently as Commercial Lead in the external drug discovery unit, which closed option-based licensing deals on more than 30 drug development programs for GSK in oncology, CNS, inflammatory, metabolic, and rare diseases. Alastair also held roles of increasing responsibility in global commercial strategy and business analysis for several R&D units and therapeutic development franchises at GlaxoWellcome and Glaxo. Alastair started his career as a management consultant at Arthur D Little.

Anthony Walker, Managing Partner at Alacrita, said: "Alastair has proven himself time and again to be an exceptional leader within our organization and a partner for our clients who always exceeds expectations and provides the highest level of service and professionalism. Our U.S. practice is poised for significant growth, and in his hands, we look towards a bright future both for us and our clients in our ability to guide them through challenges in an increasingly more complex and competitive industry."

Alastair Southwell, Vice President, Head of US Consulting, said: "I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead such an exceptional group of colleagues, all of whom possess rich experience and a client-first mentality. There is so much we can achieve together, both as a company and for our clients."

About Alacrita

Alacrita conducts more than 250 successful client assignments every year. Its team offers US & EU expertise, spanning the disciplines of strategy and commercialization, product development and business development. Learn more by visiting www.alacrita.com.

Anthony Walker, Managing Partner, U.S.

Email: usa@alacrita.com

Telephone: +1-617-714-9696

Address: 303 Wyman Street, Waltham, MA 02451



Simon Turner, Managing Partner, Europe

Email: europe@alacrita.com

Telephone: +44-(0)207-691-4915

Address: London BioScience Innovation Centre, 2 Royal College St, London, United Kingdom