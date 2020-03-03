Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 519000 ISIN: DE0005190003 Ticker-Symbol: BMW 
Xetra
03.03.20
14:32 Uhr
58,53 Euro
+0,53
+0,91 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BMW AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BMW AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,15
58,17
14:47
58,16
58,18
14:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BMW
BMW AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BMW AG58,53+0,91 %