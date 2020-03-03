

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW will begin production of long-awaited electric vehicle BMW i4 and BMW iNEXT in 2021. It will start production of the all-electric BMW iX3 before the end of 2020, BMW Group said in a webcast of press conference.



Meanwhile, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said in a conference call that the coronavirus outbreak will impacts its sales in China, but he expects no impact on sales in other parts of the world.



He said it is too early to assess the impact of the virus on the full year's sales and earnings.



Meanwhile, BMW stated that the Sports Activity Vehicle BMW iX3 becomes the first model of the brand to be available with petrol and diesel engines as well as a plug-in hybrid system and purely electric drive.



The company aims to have more than one million vehicles with electrified drive systems on the road, by the end of next year.



By 2021, BMW also aims to electrify a quarter of the vehicles sold by the company in Europe. The share will increase to a third by 2025 and to half by 2030.



The BMW Group plans to expand its range to include 25 electrified models by 2023, more than half of which will run on electric power alone.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

