First Patient in Treatment for RhoVac's Clinical Phase II Study in Finland

STOCKHOLM, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac") announces today, on 3rd March 2020, that the first patient in Finland has started treatment in the company's clinical phase IIb study in prostate cancer, a study entitled RhoVac-002 ("BRaVac").

The first patient in Finland has now started treatment in the clinical study, called BRaVac. This clinical trial phase IIb-study is a randomized, placebo-controlled and double-blind study, with the primary objective of evaluating if treatment with the drug candidate RV001 can prevent or limit the development of advanced prostate cancer after curative treatment. The phase IIb study is an international, multicenter study, which will recruit over 175 patients in six European countries and the US. RhoVac has previously received approval to start phase IIb clinical trials in Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Germany and the US, and is awaiting final approval from the ethical committees in Sweden and the UK. The ambition is that all patients should be recruited by end of Q3 2020. The results report on active treatment part of the study is expected in H2 2021.

Anders Månsson, CEO, comments: "We are happy to see the study progressing as planned and more and more centres contributing to the recruitment of patients."

