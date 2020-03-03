Exro Technologies Inc.: Exro To Present Its Electric Motor Enhancement Innovation To World's Automotive Industry Leaders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Exro Technologies Inc. (CSE:XRO; OTCQB:EXROF) ("Exro", the "Company") has been invited to present a white paper of its technology that enhances electric motor performance to the Car Training Institute (CTI), the world's leading summit on advances in automotive transmission, hybrid and electric drive technologies.

Exro's Chief Technology Officer Ari Berger will present a detailed outline of the Company's groundbreaking technology, which dramatically improves the performance and output of electric motors and powertrains.

"We are honored to be invited by CTI to present Exro's technology white paper to the world's leaders in electric motors and powertrains," said Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir. "We believe Exro's technology will be an important part of building the future of the automotive sector and electric vehicles, dramatically improving the operating parameters and system efficiency of electric powertrains."

The Exro white paper, "The Coil Switching Inverter - A Step Change in Powertrain Design", will be presented by Berger at the CTI USA Symposium, which will be held in Novi, Michigan from May 11 to 14, 2020. The paper outlines how the Company's breakthrough technology, which uses advanced control algorithms and new power electronics design to expand the operating parameters of electric motors, can enhance electric powertrains, increasing efficiency and reducing component size.

"By providing an expanded operating capability to electric powertrains, Exro will offer a clear competitive edge to those who use it, and it is another important move to ensure we make the best use of our world's energy resources and limit our carbon footprint," said Berger.

After almost a decade of research and development, Exro is now in its commercialization phase. Ozdemir, who was appointed Exro's CEO in September 2019 after serving as CEO of GE's Small Industrial Motors Division, is leading a strategy to introduce Exro to the automotive, energy, agricultural and recreational sectors, among others.

