Innovest Global Inc.: Innovest Global Acquires 100% of StemVax Therapeutics

Company Acquires Remaining 80% of StemVax Therapeutics - An Emerging Developer of Novel Therapies for Brain Tumor Patients

Innovest Global to Remain Pure Play Industrials Company With Planned Spinoff of StemVax Therapeutics Via Public Listing in Mid-2020

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Innovest Global Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST), a diversified industrials company, has completed the acquisition of 100% interest in StemVax Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing novel therapies for brain tumor patients.

Since acquiring a 20% interest in StemVax in July 2018, Innovest has developed its biotech division to rapidly accelerate research and development to successfully bring safe and efficacious novel immunotherapeutics to market. Led by world renowned scientist Dr. Dwain Irvin, StemVax focuses its efforts on developing immunotherapeutic approaches to treating patients with Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), a devastating brain cancer. StemVax also focuses its research efforts on novel drug development to target cancer stem cells and other multi-resistant cancer cells.

As part of Innovest Global's business strategy to remain a pure play industrials company, StemVax will thrive as a stand-alone public company once spun out from Innovest Global in mid-2020. By controlling the intellectual property and spinout, Innovest is expected to own a significant stake in the common stock of this forthcoming company. This investment in StemVax is expected to significantly contribute to the strength of Innovest's balance sheet, providing the company the opportunity to generate cash without shareholder dilution and/or pay shares as dividends directly to Innovest shareholders in the future.

The biotech division upon spin out will continue to be led as CEO by Dr. Dwain Irvin, Founder of StemVax, and supported by his growing scientific team. Dan Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Innovest Global, will also act as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the new entity representing shareholder interests.

"We continue to target operational efficiencies and profitability in our industrials businesses and see immense promise on that front," said Dan Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Innovest Global. "To focus our efforts on the multitude of opportunities to scale these efforts, and optimize shareholder value creation for our two years invested into our Biotech division, we are proud to announce the acquisition of 100% of StemVax Therapeutics and the intention to spin off the company as a separate and distinct public company in 2020 - allowing each company to focus on its individual strengths and opportunities," concluded Martin.

Dr. Dwain Irvin, President of Innovest's Biotech division, added: "We are thrilled to enter this exciting new stage, having recently been approved for a key patent on our core technology. We continue to accelerate developments, seeking to make a difference in the lives of cancer patients with glioblastoma multiforme through our efforts. We have a world class team that will advance our research efforts and future medical technology investments for the benefit of the biomedical communities and our future shareholders," concluded Irvin.

About StemVax Therapeutics

StemVax Therapeutics is a translational biotechnology company that is currently developing a cancer vaccine therapy that enhances the patient's immune response against brain tumors. StemVax Glioblast (SVX-GB) is a cancer vaccine, which is a medication that stimulates or restores the immune system's ability to fight an existing cancer by strengthening the body's natural defenses against the cancer cells. StemVax is a meaningful technology which could significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis for the many people who suffer from brain tumors. For more information, please visit stemvax.com.

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC Markets:IVST) is a diversified industrial company applying technology and innovation to provide value-added solutions across multiple business markets. Innovest Global builds long-term shareholder value by acquiring established industrial businesses on favorable terms, realizing synergies and achieving organic growth through investments in innovative technology and business systems. Organic growth of acquired entities in 2019 over 2018 averaged over 70% on a proforma basis. For more information, please click here.

