Envision Solar International to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVSI, EVSIW) the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media today announced that it will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 3rd at 10:00 AM PST / 1:00 PM EST. Chief Executive Officer, Desmond Wheatley will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the live presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33281

To register for the event and receive updates, click here.

"Although we are well capitalized, debt free and not seeking funding, I always welcome an opportunity to present this exciting company to a high-quality audience," said Desmond Wheatley, President and CEO of Envision Solar. "LD Micro events are always well attended. I appreciate the invitation to share our story with their followers.

"We are delighted to be hosting our third virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are many people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View Envision Solar's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/EVSI

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products, for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

