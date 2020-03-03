Shares of Recruitment Group Holdings PLC are Now Trading at J P Jenkins Ltd.

LONDON, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J P Jenkins Ltd. is pleased to announce that shares of Recruitment Group Holdings Plc ("RGH" or the "Group") have been admitted onto its share dealing platform.

Recruitment Group Holdings is an acquisitive recruitment, human resource and training group building a collaborative network of like-minded leaders, entrepreneurs, SME's (Small and Medium sized Enterprises), talented individuals and teams. Initially in the UK and then Globally, working across a range of sectors including tech, digital transformation, IT, business services support, insurance, legal, transport, energy and healthcare/social.

The RGH board plan for the Company and its subsidiaries is to grow initially in the UK and then Globally, through strategic, tactical, asset and people acquisition. Thus, enabling continued growth for ambitious entrepreneurial owners and their teams.

Conrad Swailes, Founder & Managing Director of RGH commented: "We are pleased to be joining the J P Jenkins platform at this stage of the Company's rapid growth strategy. This is another step forward in our objective to remove the glass ceiling for entrepreneurs and SME recruitment professionals, to help them achieve their ambitions for medium and long-term value creation, for themselves and RGH investors.

"We are also delighted to announce the first of our planned acquisitions has now completed with RGH acquiring 100% of ISP Investments Ltd ("ISP"), and we welcome them being part of the Group. ISP was incorporated in the UK with company number 08642120 and has been trading for over six years in the recruitment industry (www.theispgroup.uk). Completion of this acquisition currently adds, on an annualised basis, £230,000 EBITDA per annum to RGH."

J P Jenkins is the oldest established trading platform in the UK for unlisted or unquoted companies which enables shareholders and prospective investors to trade their shares on a matched bargain basis.

Should shareholders wish to trade their shares they can do so through their stockbroker. The indicative price and transaction history are available on J P Jenkins's website (www.jpjenkins.com). For more information please call +44 (0) 20 7469 0937.

Veronika Oswald, Director of J P Jenkins said: "We are delighted to welcome another exciting company to our growing share dealing platform."

For further information, please contact:

J P Jenkins Ltd.

Veronika Oswald

Director

+44 (0)20-7469-0937



Recruitment Group Holdings PLC

Conrad Swailes

Founder & Managing Director

+44 (0) 20-3955-7554