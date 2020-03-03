E-tailing to Underscore Growth in Freight Trucking Market, Expected to Reach ~US$ 6 Bn by 2027: Transparency Market Research

- Increase in trade volumes and improvement in transportation infrastructure to drive growth into global freight trucking market from 2019 to 2027

- The growing trend of online shopping to support growth in the market over the forecast period, generating higher demand for robust transportation solutions

ALBANY, New York, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research, New York: Over the period 2019 to 2027, the global freight trucking market would chart a steady growth curve, owing to a sturdy nearly 5% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). The growth rate would translate to a number of attractive opportunities emerging for the market players and an increased market worth of USD 6 billion by the end of this period.

As per analysis of Transparency Market Research, "Shift to service-based business models from product-based business models is contributing massively to the growth of global freight trucking market. Major market players are investing here to carve off a notable share of the market growth. Some of these companies include Google, Uber, Amazon, and Tesla. Market players would be wise to adopt digital technologies in order to increase efficiency in operations and smoothen supply chain."

Key Findings of the Freight Trucking Market Study

Lorry Tank and Truck Trailer to be lucrative segments owing to growth in cross-border and inter-state trade

to be lucrative segments owing to growth in cross-border and inter-state trade Refrigerated truck segment to chart a significant CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increase in perishable goods' export and import

segment to chart a significant CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increase in perishable goods' export and import In terms of end-use, industrial and manufacturing segment would dominate the market landscape over the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization and increasing efforts directed towards improvement in infrastructure, particularly in developing nations

segment would dominate the market landscape over the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization and increasing efforts directed towards improvement in infrastructure, particularly in developing nations Energy and Mining to follow industrial and manufacturing in terms of market share

to follow industrial and manufacturing in terms of market share Asia Pacific to be a prominent regional market over the assessment period

Global Freight Trucking Market: Key Driving Factors

Multiple factors underscore growth in the global freight trucking market over the assessment period. The prominent ones among them, as per Transparency Market Research, are increase in global trade and growth in e-commerce sector. A glimpse into drivers and trends is provided below:

Improvement in transport infrastructure, particularly in developing countries to drive growth in the global freight trucking market

Increase in disposable incomes leads to increase in online shopping and this includes shopping from websites in other countries; this increases need for robust logistics, leading to growth in freight trucking market

Increase in bilateral trade and better access to internet to propel market onto a high growth trajectory over the stated period

Key Impediments for Global Freight Trucking Market Players

One of the most notable restraints that the global freight trucking market experiences is that it is comparatively slower. Besides, poor maintenance of trucks also limits the growth of the market from reaching a higher trajectory. It is also noted that a large number of toll booths and plazas also lead to wastage of time, impacting timelines negatively.

Global Freight Trucking Market: Region-wise Analysis

Asia Pacific to maintain its dominance in the global freight trucking market over the forecast period owing to high freight volumes in Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China

to maintain its dominance in the global freight trucking market over the forecast period owing to high freight volumes in Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Improvement in infrastructure in terms of roads to support growth in the region; increase in cross country trade to underscore high trajectory

Owing to better loads, Europe would also be a lucrative market

Competition Landscape

The most notable players in the global freight trucking market are Ceva Holdings LLC, United Parcel Service, Inc., Tuma Transport, Cargo Carriers Limited, Werner Enterprises Inc.,Transtect Logistics ,FedEX Corporation, Concargo Private Limited ,Swift Transport, Interlogix Pty. Ltd., KUEHNE+NAGEL INC., Procet Freight, J&J Africa, and Tiger Africa Transport among others. It is a fragmented vendor landscape. Besides, these key players are profiled in the market report prepared by Transparency Market Research.

Some of the strategies that the global freight trucking market players are deploying to gain an edge over others are mergers and acquisition and synergistic collaborations. One such instance noted in the recent past is the acquisition of Wira Logistics by Kuehne+Nagel in the year 2018. It provides the latter with better market penetration in Indonesia.

Transparency Market Research has segmented the Freight Trucking market report based on size, type, end-use, cargo type, distance, and region.

Freight Trucking Market, by Type

Lorry Tank



Truck Trailer



Refrigerated Truck



Flat Bed Truck



Others

Global Freight Trucking Market, by End Use

Oil & Gas



Industrial & Manufacturing



Defense



Energy & Mining



Chemicals



Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare



Food & Beverages

Freight Trucking Market, by Distance

50 Miles or Less



51-100 Miles



101-200 Miles



201-500 Miles



Above 501 Miles

Freight Trucking Market, by Cargo Type

Dry Bulk Goods



Oil & Diesel



Postal



Others

Freight Trucking Market, by Size

Heavy Trucks



Medium Trucks



Light Trucks

Freight Trucking Market, by Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America

