Potnetwork Holdings Inc.: Diamond CBD, a subsidiary of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Donates $5,000.00 to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation

FT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:POTN) ("the Company") announced today that its subsidiary, Diamond CBD, had donated $5,000.00 to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation from its online sales during this most recent October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Kevin Hagen, President and CEO, stated, "During October, we had placed a banner on our website announcing that we would donate 10% of our online sales up to a maximum of $5,000.00 to this Foundation. We were delighted to have been able to present the Foundation with its check." He added, "As a corporate citizen, we feel that we have an obligation to give back to our community and philanthropic causes. Clearly, this donation could not have happened without the support of our numerous customers."

(Click here to see Diamond CBD present the $5,000 check to the Foundation)

About the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation: The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation has raised over $1 billion since its inception in the global fight against breast cancer, and has pledged to invest another $2 billion in the next 10 years in scientific research and various community outreach programs. In addition, the Foundation makes grants to other non-profit breast cancer research organizations and research resources/conferences that further the breast cancer research agenda. On a community level, the Foundation sponsors health education programs to increase the public's awareness of breast cancer including programs in early detection and breast cancer treatment.

About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN) is a publicly traded SEC reporting company that acts as a holding company for its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD products, and PotNetwork Media Group, Inc., the publisher of PotNetwork News and PotNetwork Magazine. For more information, please visit, www.potnetworkholding.com.

About Diamond CBD, Inc.: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multinational marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, vape liquids and other CBD containing products found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

