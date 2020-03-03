

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook said it is rolling out a faster, smaller and simpler version of Messenger on iOS over the next few weeks. The new version of Messenger is expected to load twice as fast and will be one-fourth the original size, the social media giant noted.



Following the launch of a standalone Messenger app in 2011, Facebook added video calling, GIFs, location sharing, and other features to the app. It said over time, the app became harder to navigate and architecture became increasingly complex.



With the new simpler design, a few features will be temporarily unavailable. Facebook did not specify what the features were, but said it is working to bring them back soon. The company has also reduced the contact list from 40 versions to one that works consistently across the app.



'LightSpeed not only makes the app faster, smaller and simpler for our users, it also lays the foundation to fulfill our vision for private messaging and interoperability across apps, allowing us to scale our messaging experience in the future,' Facebook said.



Facebook plans to integrate the three messaging services - Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp - by unifying their technical infrastructure. According to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, there were privacy and security advantages to interoperability of the messaging services.



