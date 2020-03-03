TraceLink Launches Global Corporate Social Responsibility Program, Focusing on Community Service and Philanthropic Contributions to Healthcare and STEM Organizations

Awards First Grant to The Angel Fund, a Boston-based Nonprofit Supporting ALS Research

NORTH READING, Massachusetts, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., a network-based platform company with the world's largest integrated digital supply network for life sciences, today announced the launch of its global Corporate Social Responsibility Program, with focused initiatives around community service, contributions to philanthropic causes through corporate grants, and providing an environment that fosters positive social value for its 570+ employees.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Program, TraceLink has committed to contributing $100,000 annually, awarded to organizations making significant strides in healthcare and STEM education, as well as environmental and community-related issues around the globe.

TraceLink's first beneficiary is The Angel Fund, a Boston-based independent non-profit charity dedicated to supporting ALS research at the Cecil B. Day Laboratory for Neuromuscular Research at UMass Medical School by raising funds through events, grants, and community outreach activities. The $20,000 grant from TraceLink will aid in the Angel Fund's continued mission and commitment to helping aid scientific investigations aimed at finding a cure for ALS.

"At TraceLink, we make it our mission every day to make the world safer and healthier through our technology, but know there is always opportunity to do more," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO at TraceLink. "Through our corporate social responsibility program, we hope to help in positively influencing and impacting people and patients, such as those impacted by ALS, both here in our own community and on a global scale."

"Many people and families around the world have been tremendously affected by ALS and have lost loved ones to this horrific disease," said Rich Kennedy, ALS patient and president of The Angel Fund. "Today's research is more progressive and promising than ever before, and we are very grateful for TraceLink's support. This grant will help us continue our mission, and hopefully find a cure to ensure that no one else has to experience the impact of this illness."

TraceLink's Corporate Social Responsibility program also includes an emphasis on employee volunteerism. Employees in all five TraceLink offices (Massachusetts, New York, London, Singapore, and India) will be granted one full work day to volunteer at an organization of their choice, amounting to more than 4,500 hours of employee time to potentially be donated in 2020.

Applications for TraceLink Corporate Grant Program are ongoing and can be submitted online. For more information on the program and to submit an application, please visit https://tracelink.com/corporate-social-responsibility.

