Issuer Information 1 Issuer Municipality Credit Iceland Plc. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no 5804071100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 2138002IF266ITSZ8939 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Short name LSS040440 GB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000031664 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer LÁNAS.SVEITARF./1.5 BD 20400404 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 1,100,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 1,100,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date February 26, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date April 4, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 41 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date April 4, 2040 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 1.50% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date February 17, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date April 4, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments 41 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value 471.43333 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date February 17, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading February 26, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to February 27, 2020 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to trading March 4, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Trading code (Ticker) LSS040440_GB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BOND S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type OEPB - Other Public Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Country code IS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------