AVOXI Continues Global Expansion with New Virtual Number Coverage in Asia-Pacific

AVOXI's latest Asia-Pacific release includes virtual number coverage in several high-growth cities and the company's first mobile offering.

ATLANTA, GA and CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / AVOXI, a leading provider of cloud contact center solutions around the world, kicked off their 2020 coverage expansion by announcing new virtual number offerings from several regions in Asia-Pacific. The latest release includes coverage in high-growth regions like Hangzhou, Mumbai, and Amman, as well as first time coverage in Myanmar and Sri Lanka. Vietnam mobile numbers were also added to their inventory, marking the first time mobile numbers are available via the company's online shopping cart. AVOXI's 2020 expansion is a continuation of a 2019 campaign which saw the addition of new virtual phone number options from over 20 cities and 10 countries in Asia-Pacific.

"We continuously strive to form strong relationships with local carriers around the globe to achieve our goal of becoming the largest supplier of global virtual phone numbers for businesses" commented Kyle Johnson, Chief Revenue Officer at AVOXI. "The response from our customers in Asia has been extremely enthusiastic, and our growth in APAC over the last 18 months is a testament to that."

AVOXI's success Asia-Pacific comes as no surprise. According to MarketsandMarkets Global Forecast Report, the global cloud contact center market is expected to expand at a 25.2% compound annual growth rate through 2022. And although North America makes up the largest share today, APAC is expected to show the most aggressive growth rates moving forward. Over the last six quarters, AVOXI's new customer acquisitions in APAC increased by over 61% per quarter.

APAC countries that received major coverage updates in the last 18 months include Australia, Cambodia, China, Japan, Russia, Macau, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. Popular number types released in the latest expansion include:

Vietnam Mobile Sri Lanka Toll Free and National Mumbai (India) Hangzhou (China) Seoul (South Korea) Bangalore (India) Chennai (India) Hyderabad (India) Ankara (Turkey) Amman ( Jordan)

You can see more details about AVOXI's coverage in APAC and around the world here: AVOXI Digital Phone Number Coverage

AVOXI also announced that they will be adding additional functionality to their virtual SMS offering and rolling the feature out to several new countries in 2020. Australia and Malaysia will be included in AVOXI's first SMS expansion of 2020, with several more countries in Asia-Pacific expected to be announced in their second release of the year. The company's first release is expected to include the following 12 countries:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Colombia

France

Latvia

Malaysia

Mauritius

Netherlands

Russia

Sweden

About AVOXI:

Serving more than 3,000 contact centers worldwide, AVOXI is a leading provider of cloud-based communication solutions. With virtual numbers available in 160+ countries, AVOXI combines contact center software with high-quality business voice services for more flexible, affordable, and easy-to-use communication solutions. For more information, visit www.avoxi.com.

