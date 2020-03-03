

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - With infections in more than 90,000 people across the continents, Corona virus pandemic continues to influence market sentiments. In view of the corona fear, Japan started discussing the technical feasibility of postponement of Olympics, that could have a wide economic impact.



The Central Banks are expected to announce financial stimulus, that would help offset the impact of the Covid-19 virus outbreak.



President Donald Trump has said that Fed should deliver big interest rate cuts.



The early cues from the U.S. Future Market point to a moderately higher opening for Wall Street.



Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading higher.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 48.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 33.25 points.



The U.S. major averages moved sharply higher on Monday but only partly offset their recent steep losses. The Dow skyrocketed 1,293.96 points or 5.1 percent to 26,703.32, the Nasdaq soared 384.80 points or 4.5 percent to 8,952.16 and the S&P 500 spiked 136.01 points or 4.6 percent to 3,090.23.



On the economic front, Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 5.4 percent.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak at the University of Illinois, in Champaign at 6.30 pm ET.



Cleavland Federal President Loretta Mester will speak at the Society of Professional Economists Annual Dinner in London at 2.50 am ET.



In the corporate sector, Kohl's Corp. reported an adjusted earnings per share of $1.99, while analysts were looking for $1.88 per share.



Revenue for the fourth quarter edged up 0.1 percent to $6.83 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter. Comparable sales were flat for the quarter.



For fiscal 2020, the company expects earnings per share of $4.20 to $4.60. Comparable sales are expected to change between a range of decline of 1 percent to an increase of 1 percent.



Asian shares ended mostly higher on Tuesday. Chinese shares advanced in a month's time after the outbreak of Corona virus. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 21.97 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,992.90, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally lower at 26,284.82. Japanese shares gave up early gains to end sharply lower. The Nikkei average fell 261.35 points, or 1.22 percent, to 21,082.73, while the broader Topix index closed 1.36 percent lower at 1,505.12. Japan's consumer confidence fell in February to 38.4 from 39.1 in January and December. Economists had expected a score of 38.3. Australian markets ended off their day's highs as the country's central bank lowered its key interest rate by a quarter-point to a new record low, as widely expected. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 44.20 points, or 0.69 percent, at 6,435.70. The broader All Ordinaries index gained 50.50 points, or 0.78 percent, to finish at 6,511.60. European shares are trading higher. The CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 83.75 points or 1.57 percent. The German DAX is gaining 227.27 points or 1.83 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 112.60 points or 1.67 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 208.41 points or 2.06 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is progressing 1.49 percent.



