Special Olympics and Gallagher Announce Global Partnership to Help Scale Special Olympics Sports around the World

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics and Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, have announced a partnership to help scale Special Olympics sports around the world.

The multi-year partnership establishes Gallagher as a Platinum Partner of Special Olympics International. Gallagher is the official sponsor of Special Olympics sport and coach programming, supporting the movement's mission to deliver the highest quality of coach training and sport experience to more than five million athletes in over 240 local programs across the globe. Additional Gallagher sponsorship includes the World Winter Games, the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, and support of the Law Enforcement Torch Run in select markets.

"We are thrilled to partner with Gallagher and are grateful for their support for Special Olympics coaches around the globe as they prepare athletes with intellectual disabilities to compete at their best on and off the playing field," said Mary Davis, CEO of Special Olympics. "Their generous investment comes with an affinity for our mission of inclusion and an opportunity for our two organizations to learn from each other."

The partnership between the two global organizations embodies a shared commitment to inclusion and helping people find their teams to succeed in life. Special Olympics uses the transformative power of sport as a catalyst for people with intellectual disabilities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, build friendships, often through a unified approach bringing people with and without intellectual disabilities together. Gallagher's company purpose is based on excellence, empathy, and respect to help clients face their future with confidence.

"Gallagher is proud to partner with Special Olympics and join their movement to promote inclusion, equality and acceptance around the world," said Chris Mead, Chief Marketing Officer at Gallagher. "That mission is closely aligned with The Gallagher Way tenets of supporting, believing, acknowledging and respecting the abilities of one another. We are continuing to put those values into action by partnering with Special Olympics to empower athletes around the world."

The partnership will directly support global Special Olympics events, year-round activation in regional markets, and ongoing blended learning approaches for coaches. Grounded in the idea that everyone needs to find their team, this partnership will open the door for more people with intellectual disabilities to learn teamwork, improve their fitness, and develop as confident individuals.

About Special Olympics

Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement using sport, health, education and leadership programs every day around the world to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities. Founded in 1968, and celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, the Special Olympics movement has grown to more than 6 million athletes and Unified Sports partners in over 190 countries. With the support of more than 1 million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers 32 Olympic-type sports and over 100,000 games and competitions throughout the year. Special Olympics is supported by individuals, foundations and partners, including Bank of America, the Christmas Records Trust, The Coca-Cola Company, ESPN, Essilor Vision Foundation, the Golisano Foundation, IKEA Foundation, the Lane Family, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, Lions Clubs International, Safilo Group, Stavros Niarchos Foundation, TOYOTA, United Airlines, and The Walt Disney Company. Click here for a full list of partners. Engage with us on: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and our blog on Medium. Learn more at www.SpecialOlympics.org.

About Gallagher

Gallagher (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

