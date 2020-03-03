TOP the Organic Project Announces New Eco-Friendly Plant-Based Applicator Tampon

Offering Sustainable, High-Performing Alternative to Traditional Plastic Period Products
DUXBURY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / TOP the organic project® (TOP), the women-owned social impact company on a mission to make sustainable, organic period products accessible for everyone, has announced the release of their eco-friendly, plant-based applicator tampon. Made from sugarcane, TOP's plant-based applicators tampons are a high-performing alternative to the traditional plastic-based tampons that dominate the market today. The benefits of their plant-based plastic applicator include a reduction in the use of fossil fuel resources, faster decomposition, and an overall decrease in toxins-eliminating bisphenol A altogether, a hormone disruptor with documented health risks for women and girls.
Key Takeaways
About TOP the organic project®
?TOP the organic project® is an emerging, women-owned period product company based in Duxbury, MA, that aims to empower women to make better choices, protecting their bodies and the environment. TOP offers 100% organic, plant-based, hypoallergenic tampons and pads that are accessible to everyone with a give-back model that drives awareness of period poverty in the U.S. Founded by Thyme Sullivan and Denielle Finkelstein-mothers and seasoned executives with decades of relevant corporate experience-TOP dreams of a world in which every girl and woman has access to healthy, organic period products that are good for them and the planet. To learn more, please visit www.toporganicproject.com.
