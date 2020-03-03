TOP the Organic Project Announces New Eco-Friendly Plant-Based Applicator Tampon

Offering Sustainable, High-Performing Alternative to Traditional Plastic Period Products

DUXBURY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / TOP the organic project® (TOP), the women-owned social impact company on a mission to make sustainable, organic period products accessible for everyone, has announced the release of their eco-friendly, plant-based applicator tampon. Made from sugarcane, TOP's plant-based applicators tampons are a high-performing alternative to the traditional plastic-based tampons that dominate the market today. The benefits of their plant-based plastic applicator include a reduction in the use of fossil fuel resources, faster decomposition, and an overall decrease in toxins-eliminating bisphenol A altogether, a hormone disruptor with documented health risks for women and girls.

To view the full interactive multimedia news release, click here.

Key Takeaways

TOP, the women-owned social impact company on a mission to make sustainable, organic period products accessible for everyone, has announced the release of their eco-friendly, plant-based applicator tampon.

Made from sugarcane, TOP's plant-based applicators tampons offer a reduction in the use of fossil fuel resources, faster decomposition, and an overall decrease in toxins.

TOP's innovative design aims to disrupt the feminine hygiene market by eliminating traditional plastics found in 90% of period products today, while upholding consumer product expectations of comfort and ease.

About TOP the organic project®

?TOP the organic project® is an emerging, women-owned period product company based in Duxbury, MA, that aims to empower women to make better choices, protecting their bodies and the environment. TOP offers 100% organic, plant-based, hypoallergenic tampons and pads that are accessible to everyone with a give-back model that drives awareness of period poverty in the U.S. Founded by Thyme Sullivan and Denielle Finkelstein-mothers and seasoned executives with decades of relevant corporate experience-TOP dreams of a world in which every girl and woman has access to healthy, organic period products that are good for them and the planet. To learn more, please visit www.toporganicproject.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Gill, MAG PR

lauren@mooringadvisorygroup.com

978-473-1362

SOURCE: TOP

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578589/TOP-the-Organic-Project-Announces-New-Eco-Friendly-Plant-Based-Applicator-Tampon