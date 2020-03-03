Chemesis International Inc. Reports Q2 2020 Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI) (OTC:CADMF) (FRA:CWAA) (the "Company" or "Chemesis"), announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 ended December 31, 2019. Unless otherwise stated, all referenced to currency are in CDN dollars.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial & Operational Highlights

Revenue of $944,457, the comparative period of the prior fiscal year generated $2.8 million. The decrease was directly related to the abeyance of licenses held by our subsidiaries, Natural Ventures LLC and GSRX Industries Inc. During this time, the Company has been focused on reinstating its licenses, maintaining its cultivation inventories and reducing its operational burn rates.

Gross profits over the quarter of $1.3 million, representing an increase of $843,000 from the comparative period of the prior fiscal year and an increase of $1.2 million from the most recently completed fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year. This is due to the increase in values arising from cultivation inventory and sales yielding greater margins.

The Company had a cash reserve of $1.3 million at the end of Q2 2020, and has since announced the closing of a $5 million private placement.

The Company saw a net loss of $17 million over the quarter which consists of the following non-cash items, bad debt expense representing the estimated credit loss of receivables, depreciation of assets, share-based payments associated with shares issued and options granted, interest expense on amortization of convertible debt and lease liabilities, loss on investment in GSRX Industries being the decline in the market price of GSRX shares, loss on sale of a building, impairment of California's intangible assets, and impairment of goodwill. These non-cash items contribute over $14.5 million of the Company's net loss.

In addition, The Company's operations in Puerto Rico saw a favourable judgement and received notification that its licensed for all cannabis cultivation and cannabis manufacturing licenses were reinstated on February 3, 2020.

"Chemesis continues to see growth and opportunities that will allow the Company to increase its presence in Puerto Rico, the United States and Colombia," said CEO of Chemesis, Edgar Montero. "The Company continues to concentrate its efforts in building a strong and sustainable operation that is able to thrive in the cannabis market. Chemesis has seen some headwinds but the Company's outlook for calendar 2020 remains positive as there continues to be a focused effort on the bottom-line."

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Edgar Montero

CEO and Director

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. Multi-State operator with International operations in Puerto Rico and Colombia.

The Company focuses on prudent capital allocation to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage as it enters new markets and is committed to differentiate itself by deploying resources in markets with major opportunities. The Company operates a portfolio of brands that cater to a wide community of cannabis consumers, with focus on quality and consistency.

Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California. The Company is positioned to win additional licenses in highly competitive merit-based US states and will expand its footprint to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage.

