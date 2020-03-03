The U.S. Army is buying additional advanced BONUS munitions manufactured by BAE Systems and Nexter of France. BONUS is a 155-millimeter munition designed for destroying armored targets and will be employed by the Army's fleet of M109 self-propelled howitzers and M777 ultra-lightweight towed howitzers.

BONUS is a 155-millimeter munition designed for destroying armored targets and will be employed by the Army's fleet of M109 self-propelled howitzers and M777 ultra-lightweight towed howitzers. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The Army is purchasing BONUS through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), which provides effective and cost efficient multinational solutions to the Alliance, its Nations and Partners.

The BONUS round contains two sensor-fuzed warheads with advanced target-seeking sensors. Once deployed they independently seek, track and strike targets within an area of 32,000 square meters.

"This additional order shows the Army's confidence in the BONUS system," said Lena Gillström, managing director for BAE Systems Weapon Systems Sweden. "This advanced technology facilitates striking two targets with one munition to increase combat efficiency and lethality on the battlefield."

The BONUS munition has been developed and produced jointly by BAE Systems and France-based Nexter Munitions.

Work under this contract begins immediately with deliveries expected to start in 2021. Finland, France, Norway, Sweden and the United States are among the countries with BONUS in their arsenal.

