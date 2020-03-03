Synios P2720 Converted Red (CR) improves safety on dull days with outstanding brightness values

Dense fog and poor visibility repeatedly lead to serious rear-end collisions. In poor weather conditions, good visibility through a bright rear fog light is very important. The Synios P2720 CR from Osram provides many benefits to manufacturers of rear combination lamps, such as enabling compact rear fog lamp designs.

Synios P2720 CR impresses with outstanding brightness values, despite its compact dimensions. Picture: Osram

The trend for both headlamps and rear combination lamps is clear: The more compact and efficient the components used, the better. While the installation space required decreases, the design options available to manufacturers greatly increases. The new LED Synios P2720 CR LED addresses this trend of miniaturization. In spite of its small dimensions, it offers outstanding performance values in applications.

One of the main issues with monochromatic LEDs for rear fog applications is the enormous loss of brightness (often called degradation) of about 50 percent in operating temperatures of 60° 70° C. Until now, rear lamp manufacturers had to compensate for this physically induced gap by increasing the number of LEDs, which also increased the space requirements. Now the new, conversion-based Synios P2720 CR, can dramatically reduce this loss of brightness to only around 10 percent. Customers enjoy better performance, while manufacturers benefit because considerably fewer individual LEDs are required.

Fewer LEDs means the required heat sink can be very compact, saving additional space and weight. Rear lamp manufacturers can choose between two different chip sizes (0.5 mm² or 1 mm²), depending on the design of the application. The space-saving package dimensions of just 2.0 mm x 2.7 mm x 0.6 mm remain the same.

Additional Technical Data:

Chip Size 0,5 mm²-Chip 1,0 mm²-Chip Lumen (typ) 49 lm 103 lm Binnung Current 350 mA 700 mA

