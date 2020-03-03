Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ALP4 ISIN: US90138F1021 Ticker-Symbol: TWH 
Tradegate
03.03.20
15:30 Uhr
100,68 Euro
+0,46
+0,46 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TWILIO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWILIO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,12
100,48
15:53
99,24
99,75
15:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TWILIO
TWILIO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TWILIO INC100,68+0,46 %