Two industry powerhouses come together to provide customer service teams with valuable customer insights on a customizable cloud contact center platform

Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, has announced a deep technology integration with Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Twilio Flex, its programmable contact center platform.

The cloud-to-cloud integration fills a gap for modern contact centers looking for a customizable, data-driven environment by combining the capabilities of workforce engagement management (WEM) and contact center as a service (CCaaS).

Now, contact centers can leverage one platform for fine-tuned communication routing and workflows, channel expansion, data capture, quality evaluations, powerful analytics and workforce management. Calabrio ONE and Twilio are hosted on the same cloud computing web services, ensuring a tight, secure and reliable integration.

"There is a shift in the marketplace as customers desire a connected environment rather than disparate systems or data siloes. To deliver on our customers' need to aggregate this powerful data, we are partnering with leading telephony platforms to drive data-rich interactions for companies and their customers," said Matt Matsui, chief product officer at Calabrio. "To this end, we are strengthening our integration with Twilio and increasing the functionality across platforms based on flexible, customer-centric innovation. Both our companies put users at the center of everything we do, resulting in solutions that hit the mark for today's modern organizations."

This full-suite integration provides customer service organizations with an out-of-the-box, intelligent engine that features a rich, customizable set of insights and transforms all workforce and customer data into valuable knowledge, plans and action. Teams more easily understand the customer journey, forecast and schedule agents for interactions, tap into intelligent interaction analytics, flow important information through to agents and engage and empower them for elevated customer experiences.

Born from the hypergrowth and flexibility of CCaaS and communications platform as a service (CPaaS), contact centers are adopting and realizing the advantages of programmable cloud contact center platforms like Twilio Flex.

"Whether you have five agents or 50,000, Twilio Flex offers a highly customizable platform that works for any size company searching for a flexible cloud contact center product," said Elliot Goldwater, director of global business development Twilio. "Together, Twilio Flex and Calabrio ONE offer a seamless integration that enables dynamic scalability, increased productivity and a better customer experience."

For customers using Twilio Flex, integration with the Calabrio ONE suite is now available. For more information, visit calabrio.com/twilio-flex or contact your Twilio or Calabrio representative or reseller.

See a live demo and meet the Calabrio and Twilio teams at Enterprise Connect, March 30-April 2, 2020.

About Calabrio

Calabrio is the customer experience intelligence company that empowers organizations to enrich human interactions. Through AI-driven analytics, Calabrio uncovers customer behavior and sentiment and derives compelling insights from the contact center. Organizations choose Calabrio for its ability to understand customer needs and the overall experience it provides, from implementation to ongoing support. Find more at calabrio.com/ and follow @Calabrio on Twitter.

Calabrio, Calabrio ONE and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005289/en/

Contacts:

Katie Brady

CalabrioPR@padillaco.com