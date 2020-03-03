Combined Company Offers Highly Adaptable Experience Programs Focused on Delivering Tangible Business Results

InMoment, a recognized market leader and proven innovator in the global customer experience (CX) sector, today confirmed the completion of the MaritzCX transaction.

The newly combined company offers an unprecedented combination of state-of-the-art technology and distinctive professional services, alongside a unique 'agile-first' approach that offers extraordinary capabilities to drive results for the world's leading brands.

InMoment now delivers global customer experience, employee experience, and market experience solutions to 90 percent of the world's automotive companies; eight out of 10 of the top banks; nearly 20 percent of the top 50 retailers, and 40 percent of the top hospitality companies.

"Our combined company will help brands not only modernize their experience programs but also keep pace with the rapid change of business. We now enter a new phase in this industry--one that uniquely addresses business needs that have been unmet by current approaches," said Andrew Joiner, InMoment CEO. "We will achieve extraordinary results for our customers through collaborative partnership where design and implementation of solutions focuses on action, resolution, and tangible business results. And, we are going to challenge not only ourselves but our clients and the industry to find better and more innovative ways to achieve customer experience excellence."

About InMoment

InMoment helps organizations deliver more valuable and inspiring experiences to their customers and employees at every moment in their journey. Our clients gain the wisdom of our experts-who bring deep domain knowledge in experience design and delivery-coupled with our award-winning Experience Intelligence (XI) platform that continually analyzes and evaluates enterprise experience data and customer feedback. Recognized as a leader and innovator in our sector, we collaborate with the world's leading brands to attract, engage and retain their customers. We are fiercely proud that our clients continually tell us they love the experience of working with our company, as we constantly stretch to exceed their expectations. Take a moment, and learn more at inmoment.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005310/en/

Contacts:

Adam Watson

awatson@inmoment.com