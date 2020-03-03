SpendEdge has been monitoring the global custom assembly equipment market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 1 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005444/en/

Read the 123-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Custom Assembly Equipment Market, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The global manufacturing industry is gradually heading towards automation which is expected to boost productivity and accuracy for repeatable tasks, minimize production cost, and improve floor space utilization. This is creating an exponential requirement for customized machinery such as assembly equipment which is driving spend growth in the global custom assembly equipment market.

APAC is home to one of the major manufacturing hubs of white goods. Currently, this sector is accounting for the highest demand for custom assembly equipment. This is making APAC as one of the leading regions contributing to the spend growth in the custom assembly equipment market.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Insights into market price trends:

Custom assembly equipment market price will observe inflation owing to the periodic fluctuations in the prices of raw materials such as steel and aluminum that are used to manufacture the equipment. This will propel the supplier's manufacturing costs that will increase the price of the end product.





Forecasts of increase in the prices of utilities such as oil and coal will propel operating costs borne by suppliers which will contribute to the market price inflation.

What are the strategies to adopt to optimize procurement spend in this market?

Assess the long-term engagement viability of suppliers

Long-term engagements with suppliers will facilitate buyers with reduced management effort and costs associated with supplier selection during future procurement requirements. Such engagements will also enable buyers to build a strategic association with the suppliers, which will provide the former with prompt response to operational assistance requests regarding their equipment. Buyers can assess factors such as the experience of suppliers in offering custom equipment, service network capabilities, and regulatory compliance track record of suppliers as part of assessing the latter's long-term engagement viability.

Engage with suppliers who offer predictive maintenance services

Breakdown and unscheduled downtime of assembly lines result in financial losses for buyers. Failing to assess or predict equipment reliability and to replace the equipment on time can hinder buyers' business operations. This makes it prudent for buyers to partner with suppliers who offer equipment with incorporated sensors and IIoT devices. Such devices continually monitor equipment performance and take precise measurements of different operating parameters of the equipment to assess the wear and tear of components that face a high frequency of failures.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the custom assembly equipment market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Custom assembly equipment market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the custom assembly equipment market

Regional spend opportunity for custom assembly equipment suppliers

Custom assembly equipment suppliers cost structure

Custom assembly equipment pricing models analysis

Custom assembly equipment procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the custom assembly equipment market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Metal Enclosures Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Grinding Machine Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005444/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us