CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Matthew Brunstrum is excited to announce that he will be attending NAID & PRISM International's Conference & Expo 2020 in Orlando, Florida, from May 14-16. The comprehensive information lifecycle management conference is focused on records and information management and secure data destruction under the Secure Information Governance & Management Association.

Matthew Brunstrum is a mergers & acquisitions advisor with Sun Acquisitions and MCB Advisory LLC, representing owners of privately held businesses worth $1-$25 million.

The annual NAID & PRISM conference covers data lifecycle management, records information management practices, and secure data destruction divisions.

"I am excited to learn about new ideas and technologies," says Matthew Brunstrum. "The industry is always changing, so it is important to keep up to date and to adapt."

For more information, visit https://matthew-brunstrum.com/.

About Matthew Brunstrum

Matthew Brunstrum is a merger & acquisition specialist from Chicago, Illinois. He earned a Finance degree from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. He went on to work as an associate at Forum Financial, a private wealth management firm. He then moved on to Stericycle, where he worked as a financial analyst in the mergers & acquisitions department. In this role, he worked on over 50 potential acquisitions and after two years was promoted to director, mergers & acquisitions. Since September 2017, Matthew Brunstrum has been an advisor with Sun Acquisitions & MCB Advisory LLC, representing business owners across a variety of sectors and maximizing the value of his clients' business in each sale.

Contact:

Matthew Brunstrum

news@matthew-brunstrum.com

SOURCE: Matthew Brunstrum

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578797/Matthew-Brunstrum-to-Attend-NAID-PRISM-International-Conference-in-Orlando