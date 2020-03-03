Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2020) - Today's Industry Report from eResearch Corporation is titled "Invest Like a Billionaire Mining Financier". In the report, analyst Chris Thompson examines the strategy of Eric Sprott, one of the largest investors in the mining industry during the past year and a vocal proponent of buying gold.

Sprott is a billionaire, an entrepreneur, a business mogul and the founder of many companies including Sprott, Inc. and Sprott Asset Management, and presently holds the position of Chairman for Sprott Money and Director for Novo Resources Corp.

The report also provides a brief overview of 45 junior mining companies that benefited from investments of more than $200 million from Eric Sprott over the last 18 months, while providing more in-depth coverage of two companies, AbraPlata Resource Corp and Endurance Gold Corporation, that Chris Thompson believes should be on Mr. Sprott's radar.

Analyst Chris Thompson stated: "He continues to 'put his money where his mouth is' by making investments in precious metals companies. If Eric Sprott is investing in a company, you can assume that Eric Sprott and his team have done their due diligence and the company is investment worthy. If you are looking for a gold company to invest in, researching where Eric Sprott is investing is a good place to start."

The report discusses the following two companies in more depth that eResearch thinks should be on Eric Sprott's radar.

The new AbraPlata Resource Corp is the result of the December 2019 merger of AbraPlata and Aethon Minerals, with the new company continuing to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ABRA".

The company primarily explores for silver, gold and copper ores in Argentina and Chile. With more than US$35 million spent to date on exploration, including approximately 88,000 metres of drilling in over 475 holes, the company has delineated two deposits, comprising the current resource of 81 million ounces of silver and 732,000 ounces of gold. AbraPlata is currently drilling the Diablillos project, while Rio Tinto Group continues to advance the Arcas copper project in Chile as part of an agreement completed in 2019 to earn-in up to 75% on the project by incurring US$25 million in exploration expenditures.

For more information please visit the company's website www.AbraPlata.com, contact John Miniotis, President & CEO, at 416-306-8334 or by email at john@abraplata.com.

Endurance Gold (TSXV: EDG) is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties, offering exposure to several majority-owned exploration projects with significant discovery potential such as the Reliance Property in BC and the Elephant Mountain Project in Alaska.

From previous controlled properties that they divested, Endurance has 12.98 million common shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS), a 2% NSR on the Rattlesnake Hills property in Wyoming, and a 2.5% NSR on 33 claims in the Dogpaw Lake area, controlled by First Mining Gold Corp.

In September 2019, Endurance Gold acquired an option to earn a 100% ownership in the Reliance Gold Property located 5 kilometres east of Gold Bridge, B.C. and 10 kilometres north of the Bralorne Gold Mine, just a four-hour drive from Vancouver. In 2019, some surface sampling was completed as part of the company's acquisition due diligence. Highlight results included 10 grams per tonne gold over 5 meters at the Imperial Zone, 4.6 grams per tonne over 2 meters at the Senator Zone. The company plans to start its 2020 program this month.

For more information please visit the company's website www.endurancegold.com, contact Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO, at 604-682-2707 or by email at info@endurancegold.com.

For a copy of the report, please visit www.eresearch.com, contact Chris Thompson by email at chris@eresearch.com and be sure to sign up for the free weekly newsletter.

