Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q0AG ISIN: CA8520661098 Ticker-Symbol: A78 
Tradegate
03.03.20
14:02 Uhr
1,840 Euro
-0,010
-0,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPROTT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPROTT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,800
1,850
16:01
1,800
1,830
16:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SPROTT
SPROTT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPROTT INC1,840-0,54 %