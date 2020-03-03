SpendEdge has been monitoring the global corporate strategy consulting services market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 70 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 117-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Corporate Strategy Consulting Services Market, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The current marketplace is witnessing extreme dynamism in regulations and an increase in the frequency of m&a activities. These factors are triggering major organizational and structural changes across end-users such as FMCG, automotive, e-commerce, and BFSI. Buyers from these sectors are leveraging corporate strategy consulting services to improve organizational performance and streamline operational processes to compete effectively in the market. This is acting as the key spend growth driver in the global corporate strategy consulting services market.

Insights into the market price trends

In this highly competitive market, appointing skilled professionals to execute the services is crucial for service providers to allow themselves a competitive edge in the market. This will propel the employee expenses incurred by service providers, a major portion of which will be invariably passed on to the buyers.

Adoption of advanced technologies such as dashboard tools, visual analytics tools, AI tools, machine learning tools, among others will drive the operating expenses of service providers to a significant extent. This will have an inflationary impact on the procurement price in the corporate strategy consulting services market.

What are the strategies to adopt to optimize procurement spend in this market?

Benchmarking service providers' quotes against market prices

Investing in benchmarking studies helps buyers to enhance their knowledge about market prices, which helps them not only to save costs but also to negotiate better with service providers. For instance, while negotiating for bundled services, buyers can save significantly by cross verifying the rates quoted by potential service providers against the market benchmarks.

Adoption of the time and material pricing model

It is one of the widely adopted pricing models in the corporate strategy consulting services market. The adoption of this pricing model will enable buyers to exercise better control over budget and project execution. It is an incentive-based model that encourages service providers to reduce costs and increase bonuses.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Corporate strategy consulting services market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the corporate strategy consulting services market

Regional spend opportunity for corporate strategy consulting service providers

Corporate strategy consulting service providers cost structure

Corporate strategy consulting service providers models analysis

Corporate strategy consulting services procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the corporate strategy consulting services market

