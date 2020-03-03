The global foot insoles market is poised to grow by USD 1.68 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foot Insoles Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Foot Insoles Market Analysis Report by Application (Medical insoles and Sports insoles), Material (Polypropylene and EVA, Leather, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the growth in the geriatric population. In addition, the rise in the use of eco-friendly products is anticipated to boost the growth of the foot insoles market.

Improving standards of healthcare facilities and the availability of advanced treatment options are increasing the life expectancy rates across the world. Currently, in Japan, people aged 65 years and above contribute to about 23%-25% of the population and are expected to reach 38% by 2050. With the growing geriatric population across the world, the prevalence of age-related disorders such as osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoarthritis is increasing steadily. These factors have increased the demand for medical insoles that reduce the stress on the knees, hips, and lower spine in the elderly population, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Foot Insoles Market Companies:

Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

Aetrex Worldwide Inc. operates its business through segments such as Footwear and Orthotics. The company offers a wide range of foot insoles. Some of its key offerings include L400 Compete, L2200 Memory foam, L700 Sped, L800 train, L100 In-Style, and L100 Fashion.

Bauerfeind

Bauerfeind operates its business through segments such as Supports Orthoses, Compression Stocking, Foot Orthoses, and Measurement Technology. The company offers a wide range of foot insoles. Its key offerings include ErgoPad work, ErgoPad redux, ErgoPad weightflex, TRIactive, GloboTec Soft, ViscoBalance, ViscoHeel, Milled sports orthoses, and others.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health. The company offers a wide range of foot insoles. Some of its key offerings include Comfort Energy Work Insoles, Comfort Energy UltraCool Insoles, Comfort Energy Extra Support Insoles, Athletic Series Running Insoles, and others.

Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd

Footlogics Australia Pty Ltd operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers a wide range of orthotic insoles such as Footlogics Comfort, Footlogics Metatarsalgia, Footlogics Casual, Footlogics Versa, Footlogics Sensi, and others.

Hanger Inc.

Hanger Inc. operates its business through segments such as Patient Care and Products Services. The company offers a wide range of footwear and insoles. Diabetic Footwear, SureFit Shoes, and Answer2 Shoes are some of its key offerings.

Foot Insoles Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Medical insoles

Sports insoles

Foot Insoles Market Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Polypropylene and EVA

Leather

Others

Foot Insoles Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

