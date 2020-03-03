Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, is proud to present a new webinar which makes you question If you are factoring-in CANNIBALIZATION in your marketing ROI measurement on 17th and 18th March. The webinar will highlight the main factors which give rise to cannibalization and overspend on promotions.

Although it has become a lot easier to map your return on investments. A brand can face a decrease in sales of a product due to the launch of a new product. When it comes to FMCG and CPG industries, on an average twenty new products hit the retail market annually. Every brand launches at least one product into a particular category. During the initial 6 months of launch or post launch, which is also known as hyper-care period, these newly launched products are generally promoted on every platform with varied discounting and distribution strategies.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig, "Cannibalization is a real concern for the FMCG and CPG industry. But the right framing and the right strategic approach can make sure it doesn't stop the pursuit of high-potential growth strategies."

In this webinar, two of our speakers Lalith and Sudarshan will share their first-hand knowledge on identifying the factors giving rise to cannibalization and a slump in sales.

Speakers' Profiles:

Lalith is a Lead Data Scientist at Quantzig with over 5 years of experience in ideating high impact analytical solutions to complex sales and promotional challenges in Manufacturing, Marketing Trade Spend, and Revenue Management aspects of organizations across FMCG, Retail, F&B, Automotive, consumer goods industries. He has implemented cutting edge advanced analytics concepts and developed custom statistical and ML algorithms to solve some of the niche challenges and optimize the processes of today's analytically-driven organizations.

Sudarshan has 11 years of experience in the field of analytics, management consulting, and technology. He has implemented marketing decision sciences solutions for large companies across industries such as banking and financial services, technology, e-Commerce, and pharmaceuticals. His expertise in conceptualizing and building advanced marketing return on investment models, digital marketing analytics roadmaps, and pricing analytics models have helped several companies to improve their bottom-line.

Follow our simple and free registration procedure to join the webinar:

For North American Audience

Registration link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3391100973417528067

Webinar ID: 496-446-779

Date and Time: Wed, Mar 18, 2020 10:00 AM 10:45 AM CDT

Duration: 45 mins

For EMEA Audience

Registration link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8335802675619013635

Webinar ID: 469-944-747

Date and Time: Tue, Mar 17, 2020 10:00 AM 10:45 AM GMT

Duration: 45 mins

