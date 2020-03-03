Prognosis for Treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme Expected to Impact Market Growth for Drug Makers

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) drugs market, is projected to reach nearly $1.4 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, driven by rising geriatric population, growing incidence cases and rich clinical pipeline of new products. Glioblastoma is the most common primary malignant form of brain cancer. Despite technological advances in surgery and radio-chemotherapy, glioblastoma remains largely resistant to treatment. The standard treatment for glioblastoma is surgery. The choice of drug therapy for glioblastoma is still limited to a handful of compounds. Brain and other nervous system cancer is the 10th leading cause of death for men and women. According to iHealthcare Analysist, globally, over 241,000 people die each year as a result of brain or nervous system cancer, with GBM being the most common form of the disease. GBM has an incidence of two to three per 100,000 adults per year, and accounts for 52 percent of all primary brain tumors. Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP), Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN), Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP), Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX).

Another report from Market Study adds: "Currently unavailable therapies and prognosis for the treatment of GBM is expected to impact the market growth positively through to 2022. Presence of the treatment options which do not increase the overall survival rate in patients such as surgical resection, which is followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy, is another factor attributing towards the expected growth of this market. Glioblastoma multiforme is the most aggressive variant of malignant brain cancer. It has a poor prognosis with low rate of survival, a median of one year. The primary brain tumor happens due to uncontrolled cell division and developments in the brain. The tumors can be found in the glial cells or the neuron. The one which develops in the glial cells (astrocytes and oligodendrocytes) is called glioma, the commonest forms of brain tumor."

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) BREAKING NEWS: CNS Pharmaceuticals Announces Brain Cancer Patient from Berubicin Phase 1 Trial Remains Cancer Free - CNS Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system, announces as of February 2020, a patient from the Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme ("GBM"), conducted by Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., remains cancer free. GBM is an aggressive type of brain cancer and, currently, there are no effective therapies approved to treat this disease.

In the Phase 1 trial, 44% of patients experienced a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival. This 44% disease control rate was based on 11 patients (out of 25 evaluable patients) with stable disease, plus responders. One patient experienced a durable complete response, which is defined by the National Cancer Institute as the disappearance of all signs of cancer in response to treatment. This initial trial was conducted in 2006 and as of February 2020, the patient has remained cancer free for over 13 years.

"We are delighted to provide this update on Berubicin's potential capabilities given the unmet need for this aggressive disease," commented John M. Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals. "We are looking forward to initiating our Phase 2 clinical trial in the second half of this year with our partner, WPD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In addition, we expect WPD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commence a first-ever Phase 1 trial in children later this year. As previously announced, the pediatric trial will be conducted at Children's Memorial Health Institute, the largest pediatric hospital in Poland." WPD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded by Dr. Waldemar Priebe, the founder of the Company. Read this and more news for CNSP at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-cnsp/

Other recent developments in the biotech industry include:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) recently announced that following a recent change to the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) policy towards the coronavirus outbreak, the Company's coronavirus test kits are available to laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) for use according to the FDA guidelines.

The Company is in discussions with certain qualified CLIA laboratories who can use COVID-19 tests built on Co-Diagnostics' platform technology in their Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) submissions with the FDA. Once the labs have completed the process required for the EUA submission, it is expected that they would purchase the Company's reagents for use in their COVID-19 diagnostics, as permitted by the FDA.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) recently announced that the design of 4 DNA vaccine candidates will be produced for preclinical animal testing via the Company's proprietary PCR-based DNA ("LinearDNA") manufacturing systems.

The companies' announcement follows their statement on February 7, 2020 announcing an expanded Joint Development Agreement (JDA) between the Company's majority-owned subsidiary, LineaRx, Inc. and Takis Biotech to include the preclinical development of a PCR-produced LinearDNA vaccine against COVID-19.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) recently announced a strategic collaboration with Southern Research to support the development of a vaccine, TNX-1800* (live modified horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration) to protect against the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19, based on Tonix's proprietary horsepox vaccine platform. Tonix is developing TNX-801 (live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration) as a potential smallpox preventing vaccine for the U.S. strategic national stockpile and as a monkeypox preventing vaccine. The Company believes that its proprietary horsepox virus has the potential to serve as a vector for vaccines to protect against other infectious agents. The new research collaboration will develop and test a potential horsepox vaccine that expresses protein from the virus that causes COVID to protect against the disease.

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) recently announced that it signed an exclusive license agreement with the University of Pittsburgh for a diabetes gene therapy that may have the potential to cure Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, which together currently affect approximately 30.3 million people in the U.S, or 9 percent of the U.S. population. Genprex's licensed diabetes gene therapy technology works to reprogram alpha cells in the pancreas into beta-like cells, restoring their function, thereby replenishing levels of insulin

