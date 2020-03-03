

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - To mark International Women's Day on March 8, Apple is celebrating the achievements of women throughout this month by holding women-inspired special sessions at its stores.



Apple stores around the world will host a series of over 5,000 'Today at Apple' sessions titled 'She Creates'. These sessions will occur between March 1 and 31.



A select number of Apple stores will host more than 100 sessions led by notable women, including co-chair of the Women's March Linda Sarsour, musicians Meghan Trainor and Victoria Monét, and designer Carla Fernández.



Starting March 2, a person can sign up for two new 'Today at Apple' sessions inspired by women and led by Apple.



A Music Lab Remix session on March 2 featured the music of Alicia Keys and invited participants to deconstruct her new song 'Underdog,' and remix their own version using GarageBand on iPhone and iPad.



Another session featured a new Art Lab titled 'Playful Portraits', which drew inspiration from three female artists from New York, Tokyo and Warsaw.



Apple plans to hold special sessions hosted by female creators in select stores around the world.



In the U.S., each 'App of the Day' and 'Game of the Day' in the month of March will highlight apps and games created by female developers, designers and entrepreneurs.



In addition, the Apple TV app will show a special International Women's Day collection from women who are 'changing the narrative' through storytelling across the movie and TV landscape.



There are sections dedicated to Bold New Voices, Women Directing Women, Rebellious Icons and Recent Watershed Moments in TV.



For a limited time, the Apple TV app will offer extended free trials from Starz, BritBox, History Vault and Lifetime Movie Club channels, featuring female-empowered shows and movies.



On March 8, Apple will release a new curated collection on Apple Podcasts called 'Changing the Narrative', featuring podcasts celebrating women podcasters, shows and stories.



In addition, Apple Books will feature exceptional women recommending their favorite books.



Apple is also holding an 'Apple Watch Activity Challenge' on March 8. Apple Watch users around the world can earn an exclusive Activity award and stickers for Messages if they complete a walk, run or wheelchair workout of 20 minutes or more.



