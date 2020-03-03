Standard Chartered Celebrates 10-Year Partnership With Liverpool Football Club In New Global Brand Campaign

DEVELOPED BY TBWA\SINGAPORE AND DIRECTED BY ROLLO JACKSON

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Chartered has launched a film that celebrates its ten-year lead partnership with Liverpool Football Club (LFC).

The film is directed by A-list film and documentary director Rollo Jackson.

The film was created and produced by TBWA\Singapore, the global creative agency for Standard Chartered since 2005.

Said Andy Grant, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\Singapore :

"Standard Chartered are celebrating 10 years of an important partnership with Liverpool Football Club. We wanted to tell the incredible story of their unwavering support and commitment in an authentic way - through the eyes of one of their loyal fans."

Said Emma Sheller, Global Head of Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered:

"Liverpool is arguably the most decorated club in English football history, and we are so proud to have stood by as a partner these past ten years. This film marks an important milestone in a journey that reflects our commitment of being 'Here for good' and standing by the Club through thick and thin.

Our relationship goes above and beyond sponsorship - it is a shared connection based on values and heritage that has enabled us to create unique, purposeful moments for clients, communities and supporters across the world."

Said Rollo Jackson, Director:

"I wanted to make a film that pays homage to LFC 's 700 million fans worldwide - capturing the feeling of hope, disappointment and euphoria Liverpool fans the world over have experienced. Aesthetically my approach was to make a film that was understated - from the cast to the locations to how we lit it -and to let the emotion come through naturally rather than tell people what to feel."

Said Melissa Hill, Global Brand Director, TBWA\Singapore:

"This campaign is a testament to the strength of our TBWA collective in delivering world -class creativity to our Global clients. We applaud Standard Chartered for their consistent commitment to creating bold, fresh work."

The film was shot in Liverpool - featuring local Liverpudlians and capturing recognisable sights and sounds in and around the city - from the Trent Alexander-Arnold mural to the roar of Anfield stadium.

The soundtrack was recorded by music producer and singer Astraea, with a unique rendition of LFC famous anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' - originally a show tune from the 1945 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel. "You'll Never Walk Alone" is also the football club's official motto.

The song will be released on Spotify with proceeds from streaming going to Standard Chartered's charity Futuremakers.

Standard Chartered has been the main sponsor of Liverpool F.C. since 2010 and will extend to the end of the 2022-2023 season, making it the second-longest sponsorship deal in the LFC history.

In 2018, to reinforce the partnership for another 4 years, the Bank announced the launch of Stand Red - as a call to unite global LFC fans in support of the Club, creating the StandRed movement.

The Standard Chartered LFC partnership includes LFC World - a programme that takes the Club and its former players to Standard Chartered markets such as Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong and Shanghai; The Liverpool Ladies Football Club - a programme that empowers young girls in Africa through sport by providing them with financial education and life skills; and the community engagement global program - Futuremakers - launched to eradicate avoidable blindness among low and middle income communities.

The global campaign launches across television, cinema, social media and LFC fan channels worldwide.

WATCH THE FILM:

https://youtu.be/9qK_Sg1QQgQ