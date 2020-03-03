Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2020 / 15:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/03/2020) of GBP53.11m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/03/2020) of GBP37.31m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/03/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 178.95p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 174.38p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 168.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (6.12%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 108.98p 14500000 ZDP share price 111.50p Premium to NAV 2.31% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 02/03/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 50085 EQS News ID: 988513 End of Announcement EQS News Service

