The global industrial robotics services market is poised to grow by USD 10.94 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Robotics Services Market Analysis Report by Application (Material handling, Welding and soldering, Assembly line and others), Service (Engineering and consulting, Installation and commissioning, Robot programming, Maintenance and repair, and Training), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024."

https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-robotics-services-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the surge in demand for industrial robots. In addition, technological innovations in industrial robotics services are anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial robotics services market.

End-users in the manufacturing industry are increasingly adopting industrial robots to streamline various processes and to ensure operational efficiency. In addition, the growing labor shortage in countries such as Japan is compelling industrial players to increase investments in robots and automation technologies. Moreover, by 2050, the working-age population across the world is expected to reduce significantly. This will further increase the adoption of robots and automation technologies to reduce the dependency on the human workforce. With the increasing adoption of industrial robots, the demand for robotics services will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Major Five Industrial Robotics Services Market Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, and Industrial Automation. The company offers a wide range of robots such as articulated robots, collaborative robots, parallel robots, SCARA robots, and paint robots.

DENSO Corp.

DENSO Corp. operates its business through segments such as Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and Others. WAVE robots are one of the key offerings of the company. These are used for several applications, including laser welding and soldering.

FANUC Corp.

FANUC Corp. operates its business through a unified business segment. The company offers a range of robots. Some of its key offerings include collaborative robots, Delta robots, SCARA robots, mini robots, and others.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Aerospace Systems, Energy System Plant Engineering, Precision Machinery Robot, Ship Offshore Structure, Rolling Stock, and Others. The company offers a wide range of robots that include R series, B series, CX series, duAro, and others.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. operates its business through segments such as Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes, and welding accessories.

Industrial Robotics Services Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Material handling

Welding and soldering

Assembly line

Others

Industrial Robotics Services Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Engineering and consulting

Installation and commissioning

Robot programming

Maintenance and repair

Training

Industrial Robotics Services Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

