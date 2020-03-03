Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik Confirmed as Market Leader in BARC Score Financial Performance Management in DACH Region Among 15 Solution Providers for the Segment

Providers evaluated according to various criteria, from product functions and software architecture to sales and marketing strategy and customer satisfaction

STAMFORD, Conn. and LUCCA, Italy, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and the global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals has once again been categorized as a "market leader" in the Financial Performance Management segment in 2020 in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) by the Business Application Research Center (BARC).

The new BARC Score Financial Performance Management DACH assesses a total of 15 solution providers in the segment. In the report, the research and consulting institute BARC highlights the differences between the respective solutions and the corresponding focus of their portfolios. The providers are evaluated according to various criteria, from product functions and software architecture to their sales and marketing strategy and customer satisfaction.

The BARC analysts highlight the integration options in SAP HANA infrastructures as an example of the strength of the CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform. According to the report, CCH Tagetik is also characterized by the fact that it is an integrated solution for the financial planning of individual branches or at group level, but which also has CPM functions such as consolidation or disclosure management. The Analytic Information Hub also enables the processing of large amounts of data at a granular level. As a further strength of CCH Tagetik, the new BARC Score also mentions user-friendly data entry, which can be carried out using an Excel add-in or web-based forms.

"Switching to SAP HANA currently plays an important role for many of our customers and prospects. We are therefore all the more pleased that the analysts from BARC explicitly highlight these integration options in the new score," said Andreas Drescher, General Manager CCH Tagetik Central & Northern Europe. "We also see the renewed placement in the top group of market leaders as confirmation of our strategy to offer a holistic business intelligence approach with our solution: from planning and consolidation to regulatory aspects."

To download a copy of the CCH Tagetik's highlight report click here.

