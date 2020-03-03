The commune of Châteauneuf-du-Rhône, in the French department of Drôme, has signaled its approval of a floating PV project submitted by the Compagnie Nationale du Rhône which still requires a permit from the planning authorities.From pv magazine France. In June, the Compagnie Nationale du Rhône (CNR) unit of French energy giant Engie inaugurated its first floating solar power plant, on Lac de la Madone, in the southern French Rhône department. That 230 kW pilot project was the prelude to a newly announced 30 MW floating array the company is planning in the municipality of Châteauneuf-du-Rhône, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...