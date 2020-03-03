The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 2 March 2020 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1199.65 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1184.04 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1228.89 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1213.28 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

