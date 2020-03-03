Arvada, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2020) - D7 Enterprises, Inc. (OTC Pink: DGIF) today announced the Coronavirus is not impacting D7's sales or production. In light of the public market performance reportedly in reaction to Coronavirus concerns, D7's management believed it worthwhile to emphasize that the Coronavirus has had no impact on D7 Enterprises operations nor its product delivery schedules.

In spite of the recent market performance reportedly in reaction to the Coronavirus, D7 is proud to announce that its new D7 Health Products division will be the focus of D7's therapeutic CBD/CBG consumer products. The CBD/CBG market is projected to be over $1.3 billion in 2022, and the new division is currently developing a complete line of products to meet that demand. The products will be sold under the D7 brand name and the company will be setting up a direct sales portal that will be announced soon.

The move is the first in an anticipated series of acquisitions or expansions for the company. The vision of the company is to build a 100% vertically integrated supplier for hemp products. Thus far, the company has developed its growing and cultivation relationships with farmers and is securing the best genetics that the industry can provide. It has secured secure processing and extraction through strategic partnerships and expects to have news on future enhancements in that area soon.

The company is currently working to build a pipeline of more acquisition opportunities.

ABOUT D7 Enterprises, Inc. (OTC Pink: DGIF) is a Colorado based company with divisions in Hemp related products and Digital Services. It has aligned itself with industry leaders in both industries and has products that it is selling directly to consumers and through distribution channels. It intends to build a 100% vertically integrated Hemp products division that will control the genetics of its product and maintain the highest quality throughout the cycle of use.

