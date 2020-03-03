Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: 2019 Integrated Annual Report 03-March-2020 / 15:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: 2019 Integrated Annual Report Kindly find Garanti BBVA 2019 Integrated Annual Report in the attachment. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ Attachment Document title: Integrated Annual Report Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QJOXQLJNLB [2] ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: ACS TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 50090 EQS News ID: 988529 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=988529&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f3460d12e884c83c3d606dc72665e4be&application_id=988529&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2020 10:01 ET (15:01 GMT)