Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N4PA ISIN: CA05259R1073 Ticker-Symbol: AC4 
Frankfurt
11.12.19
08:00 Uhr
0,292 Euro
-0,002
-0,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AUSTRALIS CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUSTRALIS CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AUSTRALIS CAPITAL
AUSTRALIS CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUSTRALIS CAPITAL INC0,292-0,68 %