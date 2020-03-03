On 26 February 2020 Australis Capital hosted a corporate update conference call. Management provided more color on the cancelled Folium merger and cited both the declining price of CBD and undisclosed issues that were uncovered during its due diligence process as the reason for the cancelation. Additionally, the company provided an update on Cocoon Technology, which just received its first order for 32 kiosks to be deployed at eight locations in Nevada.

