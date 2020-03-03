Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on real world evidence solution. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a medical transcription services provider improve the quality of their medical transcription services, make better investment allocation decisions, cut down on operating costs, and increase profits by 23%.

Owing to the rising focus on automation of healthcare services and increasing adoption of advanced reporting techniques, the global medical transcription service industry is projected to witness substantial growth over the coming years. Despite this positive growth, growing concerns regarding partial medical transcription services and medical data privacy issues are increasing challenges for companies operating in the medical transcription service industry. As such, medical transcription service providers are in the need to focus more on growth prospects in the fast-growing segment and analyze vast amount of healthcare data to make strategic business decisions.

Business Challenge Faced

The client is a medical transcription services provider based out of North America. They faced challenges in meeting healthcare companies rising demand for quality medical transcription services. In addition, the client faced difficulties in protecting confidential data from internal and external security lapses. They were in search of a research partner to support them in identifying processes to securely control and automate information flow between different platforms and staff members. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering real world evidence solution. By leveraging Infiniti's real world evidence solution, the client also wanted to move towards ASP (Application Service Provider) architecture for flexible gain in operational efficiencies.

Our integrated approach and solutions offered

To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of real world evidence analysis, technology assessment, market forecast, and market size analysis study. The engagement also involved conducting 200+ surveys through CATI (Computer Aided Telephonic Interview) with the top medical transcription companies in North America. In addition, the experts at Infiniti Research also provided the medical transcription service provider with the crucial support needed to upgrade processes to meet its business objective.

Infiniti's real world evidence engagement helped the client to:

Keep pace with the market uncertainties and revamp business strategies

Transform towards ASP (Application Service Provider) architecture and enhance the accuracy of the transcribed files

Automate information flow between different platforms

Protect confidential data from internal and external security lapses

Cut down on operating costs and increase profits by 23%

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

