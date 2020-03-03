Developers Soar Beyond Simple Automation with Claris Connect

SANTA CLARA, California, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Claris International Inc., an Apple subsidiary, today officially launched Claris Connect: the most powerful workflow automation platform designed for the real world challenges of SMBs. After months of testing and growth of its library of connectors, Claris Connect is now ready to drive digital transformation for any company working to streamline business processes through automated workflows. By seamlessly stitching together manual and newly-automated processes, both on-site and in the cloud, businesses using Claris Connect will supercharge their innovation cycles and unlock outcomes never before possible.

"The right path to being cloud first is to be cloud smart," said Brad Freitag, CEO of Claris. "That means giving problem solvers all the power of the cloud - sharing, rapid deployment, scalability - without losing connection to the real world. For our more than 20 years, Claris has been the go-to solution to deliver apps that fit the white space between existing applications. Today, Claris Connect offers the best way to connect critical cloud applications with the real, physical world of devices, servers and sensors."

With nearly 50 connectors at launch, including some of the world's most widely used enterprise applications like Trello, Slack and Box, Claris Connect eliminates the need for custom coding. Yet it also provides powerful features like conditional logic, approvals, code blocks and custom connectors.

What makes Claris Connect unique:

Integrate and automate all critical applications whether in the cloud, on-prem, and even on-device.

whether in the cloud, on-prem, and even on-device. Claris' global developer community, serving more than 1 million active users, now have the power of cross-application integrate and automation using a platform they already know.

Additional services include:

Automate Almost Automatically - Apps can be selected and connected easily to get advanced automation up and running in minutes. Stringing together apps with triggers and actions, means developers no longer have to choose between power and simplicity.

- Apps can be selected and connected easily to get advanced automation up and running in minutes. Stringing together apps with triggers and actions, means developers no longer have to choose between power and simplicity. Leverage Templates - built-in templates let users instantly manage marketing leads, route prospects to sales, track IT ticket escalations, facilitate order processing, and much more.

- built-in templates let users instantly manage marketing leads, route prospects to sales, track IT ticket escalations, facilitate order processing, and much more. Feel Free to Go Pro - Access powerful tools like data transformation, approvals, and webhooks for custom API integration. Use JavaScript to add custom server-side code and leverage built-in logging, flow control with conditional logic, loops, error handling, and versioning.

Claris Connect is built on Claris Core, which means that the DevOps, CloudOps, and SecOps teams work to ensure users have the latest technologies and strongest security. End-to-end encryption, HSM key management, OAuth, MFA, AI-based threat protection, and more. With Claris Connect, users can also take advantage of an extensive ecosystem that includes a global professional partner network, in-depth learning resources, and an active online community.

Pricing begins at $99 per month. To sign up, go to Claris Connect and click "Buy" to choose a plan. Users can purchase right then on the site and will be up and running in minutes.

About Claris International Inc.

Claris International Inc. is the creator of the world's leading Workplace Innovation Platform, offering a suite of services that empower problem solvers to drive digital transformation in businesses large and small. The company has more than 1 million active users globally across SMBs and the Fortune 500. Claris is an Apple subsidiary with an unmatched record of business success of more than 80 consecutive profitable quarters. Claris is headquartered in California with operations worldwide, including London, Paris, Munich, Tokyo, Beijing, and Sydney.