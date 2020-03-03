The Store: the new Dassault Aviation online shop

Saint-Cloud, 3 March 2020 - Today Dassault Aviation is opening its new online shop: "The Store".

You can check it out at: www.thestore-dassault-aviation.com

This upgraded store, featuring an innovative design, allows aviation buffs in just a few clicks to purchase outstanding items reflecting the image and values of the Dassault Aviation brand. You will find a whole range of dedicated and exclusive products: the famous 'Remove Before Flight' keyrings, patches, apparel, airplane models …

This completely new line of articles has been specially designed and produced to Dassault Aviation specifications.

Welcome to the world of Mirages, Rafales and Falcons!

